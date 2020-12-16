 Skip to main content
Driver examination stations closed statewide on upcoming holidays
Driver examination stations closed statewide on upcoming holidays

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

December 24, in observance of Christmas Eve, and December 25, in observance of Christmas Day. Normal operations will resume Monday, December 28, 2020.

January 1, in observance of New Year's holidays. Normal operations will resume on January 2.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

