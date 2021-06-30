Drivers, boaters encouraged to make smart decisions

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, wants to remind Missourians that thunderstorms are expected over the next couple days which may lead to flooding in certain areas. Flooding, especially flash flooding, is dangerous and can be fatal. Drivers and boaters are encouraged to make smart decisions.

Drivers

Drivers are urged to avoid attempting to cross a flooded low water crossing simply because they were able to do so in the past. Don’t be tempted to drive into floodwater because it appears shallow. Looks are deceiving and the roadway may not be intact. Floodwater often washes out roads or compromises their structural integrity.

Did you know less than a foot of moving water is enough to push a vehicle? Cars will float when the force of the water is greater than the force of friction. Flash flooding brings sand and mud, which reduces the friction force of gravity holding the vehicle in place. Think about everything you could lose before trying to save a few minutes by not turning around.