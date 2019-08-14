The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announces the annual duck blind drawing and registration to be held Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitor Center.
Anyone wishing to participate must be registered prior to 1 pm. If you are not signed up by 1 p.m., you will be required to wait until the drawing and placement process has concluded. Upon conclusion of the placement process, late arrivers will be allowed to register and choose a location for their blind. Blinds are provided by the applicant and must meet the Wappapello Lake Shoreline Management Plan “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and shoreline use permit standards. The registration fee is $15 and applicants must bring cash in the exact amount or a personal check or money order made payable to “FAO, USACE, St. Louis District”.
You may obtain an application form and a copy of the “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and shoreline use permit standards online at https://mvs.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/ Recreation/Wappapello-Lake/Natural-Resource-Management/.
Permitted duck blinds may be placed on the lake after Labor Day and must be removed from the lake or transferred to a permitted storage cove within two weeks of the closure of the zoned duck season. If you are interested in registering a duck blind and cannot attend the drawing, please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562, after the Aug. 17 draw date.
