Duck blind drawing scheduled Wapapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announces the annual duck blind drawing and registration to be held August 21, at 9 a.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitors Center.

Anyone wishing to participate must be registered prior to 9 a.m. If you are not signed up by 9 a.m., you will be required to wait until the drawing and placement process has concluded. Upon conclusion of the placement process, late arrivers will be allowed to register and choose a location. Blinds are provided by the applicant and must meet the Wappapello Lake Shoreline Management Plan “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and “Shoreline Use Permit Conditions.” The registration fee is $15 and applicants must bring cash in the exact amount or a personal check or money order made payable to “FAO, USACE, St. Louis District.”

You may obtain an application form and a copy of the “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and shoreline use permit standards online at https://mvs.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/ Recreation/Wappapello-Lake/Natural-Resource-Management/.

Permitted duck blinds may be placed on the lake after Labor Day and must be removed from the lake, or transferred to a permitted storage cove, within two weeks of the closure of the zoned duck season. There is an additional $50 storage fee for blinds stored in the storage cove. If you are interested in registering a duck blind and cannot attend the drawing, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wappapello Lake Management Office, at 573-222-8562, after the August 21 draw date. Applications for registering a duck blind will end close of business October 15.

