 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duck blind drawing scheduled Wapapello Lake
0 comments

Duck blind drawing scheduled Wapapello Lake

{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announces the annual duck blind drawing and registration to be held August 21, at 9 a.m. at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitors Center.

Anyone wishing to participate must be registered prior to 9 a.m. If you are not signed up by 9 a.m., you will be required to wait until the drawing and placement process has concluded. Upon conclusion of the placement process, late arrivers will be allowed to register and choose a location. Blinds are provided by the applicant and must meet the Wappapello Lake Shoreline Management Plan “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and “Shoreline Use Permit Conditions.” The registration fee is $15 and applicants must bring cash in the exact amount or a personal check or money order made payable to “FAO, USACE, St. Louis District.”

You may obtain an application form and a copy of the “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and shoreline use permit standards online at https://mvs.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/ Recreation/Wappapello-Lake/Natural-Resource-Management/.

Permitted duck blinds may be placed on the lake after Labor Day and must be removed from the lake, or transferred to a permitted storage cove, within two weeks of the closure of the zoned duck season. There is an additional $50 storage fee for blinds stored in the storage cove. If you are interested in registering a duck blind and cannot attend the drawing, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wappapello Lake Management Office, at 573-222-8562, after the August 21 draw date. Applications for registering a duck blind will end close of business October 15.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Served with Compassion
Democrat News

Served with Compassion

  • Updated

Since serving its first meal in January of 2016, Compassion Cafe has grown from just five people showing up for dinner to serving 300 to 400 m…

Our Friend's Place
Democrat News

Our Friend's Place

A new organization in town, called Our Friend's Place, is doing what it can to offer a safe, supportive, free environment for women to take th…

Larry Gene Asher
Obituaries

Larry Gene Asher

Larry Gene Asher, 79, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born September 11, 1941 in Fredericktown, the son of Herman Dortha and Allegra C. (…

Brandon Martignoni
Obituaries

Brandon Martignoni

Brandon Martignoni, 41, died Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born June 16, 1980 in Fredericktown, the son of Tony Martignoni and Madelyn (Dani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News