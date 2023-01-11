 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dulaney promoted to quality assurance manager

cap am dulaney

Christina Dulaney

Cap America, Inc. announced last week that Christina Dulaney has been promoted to quality assurance manager.

Dulaney started with the company in 1994 as an eyelet machine operator and then worked as the conveyer, moving work between departments. She was promoted to supervisor of the domestic sewing operation in 2007, where she also helped to oversee the knit and screen print department. Once the domestic line closed, Dulaney transitioned to supervisor of quality control and the emblem department.

In her new role, Dulaney will continue to oversee the QC and emblem departments and will add shipping and receiving to her direct reports. She will be responsible for working closely with the customer service department, embroidery supervisor, and shipping and receiving to ensure all orders are produced correctly and efficiently and shipped out in a timely manner.

People are also reading…

Dulaney will report to Vice President of Production Jon Page.

“Christina has been an integral part of our production team for over 25 years and her dedication to this company is truly appreciated," Page said. "Her new role is essential to ensuring that Cap America provides the highest quality of service to our customers, and I have no doubt that she will excel in this position.”

