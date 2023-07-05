Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will teach us how to dye yarn using natural dyes.
This activity is best for ages 16 and older. Limited supplies—registration is required.
Sign up for this program at ozarkregional.org or at your local branch.
- Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown, Tuesday, July 25, from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM
- Ozark Regional Library-Ironton, Thursday, July 27, from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM
Suzette Spitzmiller is Head of Programming at Ozark Regional Library. She can be reached at 573-546-2615 or sspitzmiller@ozarkregional.org