EAA Chapter 1635 Hosts First A. Paul Vance Regional Airport Fly-In

EAA Chapter 1635 will be hosting its first Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 18 at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.

The free event invites the public to come out and enjoy gyroplane and powered paraglider demos, food and displays. We can expect a variety of aircraft to fly into the airport for the event as well.

"As a special display we will have a corporate charter aircraft and the Life Evac helicopter with the Life Evac team," President of EAA Chapter 1635 Larry Gregory said. "We expect to have an airplane component building display as well as some local vendors."

Several food trucks are planned to be at the event including Ghee Ghee’s Kitchen and Lalo’s Mexican Grill with the possibility of other food trucks joining as well.

In addition, there will be a sign-up table for the Young Eagles Rally scheduled for October 9th at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport where youth 8-17 years of age can take a free airplane ride.

"This will be the third year we have flown youth and it has proven to be an exciting day for the youth, their families and the pilots," Gregory said. "So come for an hour or stay all day but come see how much fun aviation can be."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.