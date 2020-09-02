Eagle Scout Project

Troop 0027 Scout Master John Hargis said Bathe never gave up on his project.

"He kept pushing forward even as COVID created obstacle after obstacle delaying the project numerous times," Hargis said. "All of the leaders are proud of Daniel and his accomplishments."

Bathe said he has been in scouting for as long as he can remember.

"I believe I joined cub scouts when I was six and have been with it ever since," Bathe said. "My favorite part of scouting was going outside and camping on weekends and every summer. Getting out there away from all other civilization is rather nice."

Bathe said his most memorable scouting memory he has was during his first year of camping.

"I was whittling a piece of cedar, incorrectly, and I sliced right down into my thumb," Bathe said. "I didn't panic, I didn't get scared, I just got up, called for John (Hargis) and started applying pressure. Later I went to the hospital, received four stitches and went back to camp the next day, happy as a clam."

Bathe said Scouts BSA has taught him a lot of skills he will take with him throughout life.