Pictured, from left, are Linda Nuelle, Eagles treasurer, James Lazalier, vice president, Barb Seeley, secretary, Toni Sorocko, inside guard, Ray Seeley, president, Senior Center Administrator Crystal Sherrick, Louis Nuelle, chaplain, and Senior Center grant writer Tammy Follis.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The Fredericktown Eagles Aerie 3758 presented a grant from the Fraternal Order of Eagles to the Madison County Senior Center, Monday, at the center.

Senior center administrator Crystal Sherrick said the donation would be used exclusively for the Meals on Wheels Program. Meals on Wheels serves an average of 109 people per day, locally.

