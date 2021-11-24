 Skip to main content
Eagles donate to tornado relief

Eagles Lodge Donates To Tornado Releif

The Fredericktown Eagles Lodge #3758 donated money to Calvary Church to be used for tornado relief. The Bluff City Eagles and auxiliary also contributed to the donation. Pictured, from left, are Fredericktown Eagles treasurer Linda Nuelle, Calvary Church community resource director Amber McCutcheon, and Fredericktown Eagles chair Darlene Weekley.

 Alan Kopitsky

