The Fredericktown Eagles Lodge hosted its annual Christmas Party Dec. 6.

The party was started by the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary in the 1980s and has become a tradition. Students from throughout the county were invited, and approximately 50 of them enjoyed dancing to music, refreshments, activities and a gift from Santa.

The Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and Aerie members helped with the event, and local businesses and individuals made the it possible, including donations from Ted Hays, Donna and Joe Lindsey, Albert Lindsey, Jeff McDowell, Cap America, Subway, Dominos, Chucks Short Stop, Cherokee Pass Mobil, and Casey's.

