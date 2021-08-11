 Skip to main content
Eagles Ladies Auxiliary donates to Stockhoff
Eagles Ladies Auxiliary donates to Stockhoff

Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Donates To Stockhoff's Resident Activity Fund

Work has begun on the new patio renovation at Stockhoff. Staff and residents are excited to see the finished project. August 3, Stockhoff received a surprise from the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #3758. The auxiliary made a donation to the Resident Activity Fund to be used for the patio renovation project. Stockhoff staff and residents would like to give a huge thank you to the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. Pictured, from left, are Stockhoff CNO Kristen Starkey, Edgar West, along with Auxiliary members and Stockhoff employees Jaclyn Sketo, Jessica Roach, Catherine Couch, Jessica Dunnigan and Auxiliary Trustee Elvira Pinkley Goodman. 
