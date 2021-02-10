 Skip to main content
Eagles to host fundraising events
The Fredericktown Eagles 3758 (411 Burris St.) will host some fundraising events this month and next.

There will be a Valentine's Party 8 p.m. to midnight, Feb. 13, featuring "Used and Refused."

There will be a Friday Fish night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 17.

There will be a St. Patrick's Party 8 p.m. to midnight, March 20, featuring "Dr. Fever & the Venus Flytrap."

For more information about these events or about the Fredericktown Eagles, call 573-783-8861.

