Eagles to host fundraising events

The Fredericktown Eagles 3758 (411 Burris St.) will host some fundraising events this month and next.
There will be a Valentine's Party 8 p.m. to midnight, Feb. 13, featuring "Used and Refused."
There will be a Friday Fish night, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 17.
There will be a St. Patrick's Party 8 p.m. to midnight, March 20, featuring "Dr. Fever & the Venus Flytrap."
For more information about these events or about the Fredericktown Eagles, call 573-783-8861.
