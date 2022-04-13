 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Easter Block Party, Saturday

Easter Block Party

The For MadCo Easter Block Party returns from noon to 2 p.m., April 16 at the former Barrett-Jensen parking lot on South Main Street. Katie Atherton gets ready to throw the ball into the tic-tac-toe board at last year's Easter Block Party put on by Calvary Church.

 Victoria Kemper

The community is invited to the For MadCo Easter Block Party from noon to 2 p.m., April 16 at the former Barrett-Jensen parking lot on South Main Street.

The free event is once again being thrown by Calvary Church to celebrate Easter as a community.

"The block party creates a space where families can gather together to make memories and spend time connecting with others from our community," Amber McCutcheon said. "Last year's event was awesome. Seeing everyone have fun and come together as a community to simply have some fun, make memories and build relationships made us want to bring it back this year."

Just like last year, the event will have free carnival-like games for kids to play as well as cornhole, gaga ball, bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course for everyone to enjoy. New this year, there will be free cotton candy available throughout the event.

"Each child that comes will receive a goody bag that include six eggs filled with candy and six blue tickets that will get them prizes from the games they play of their choice," McCutcheon said. "The cotton candy is free and will not require a ticket."

People are also reading…

McCutcheon said there will also be 200 parent resource bags that will include some freebies, coupons, and general information from a variety of places around Madison County.

"If you would like to enjoy lunch there will be multiple food trucks who would love your business," McCutcheon said. "While the food trucks are not included in the free portion of the event, they will offer some yummy options while you are out with the family."

This event is open to the entire community. Come out support some local food trucks by enjoying lunch, get free goody bags, free cotton candy and let the kids play some free games. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

