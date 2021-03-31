Easter Block Party this Saturday

The community is invited to the For MadCo Easter Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the former Barrett Jensen parking lot on South Main Street.
The free event is being thrown by Calvary Church to celebrate Easter as a community.
"We wanted to offer a free event for families that created a space to hang out and make memories as a family," Amber McCutcheon said.
As for why they were having the event downtown instead of at the church, McCutcheon said they wanted to love on people where they are at.
"This isn't a church event," McCutcheon said. "It's a community event simply being hosted by a church."
The event will have free carnival-like games for kids to play including cornhole and gaga ball for everyone. Each kid that comes through the entry point will receive a bag of candy-filled Easter eggs. There will be 10,000 eggs full of goodies and giveaways.
"These bags will not only contain delish candy, but some will have giveaways and coupons for free stuff from local businesses," McCutcheon said.
There will also be local food trucks such as Must Have Macarons +More, Casey's Cookin, Lalo's Mexican Grill, Punches Coffee Stand, and Ghee Ghee's Kitchen on sight for attendees to purchase lunch, snacks and sweet treats.
McCutcheon said, as a whole, her family is most excited about the food trucks. She said they love to create great food but equally love to try new foods.
"As for what the kids are most excited about it would depend on which kid you were talking too," McCutcheon said. "My oldest son really enjoys Gaga ball, my youngest daughters will be making their rounds playing the carnival games while the younger boys will probably want to stay at the inflatables all day."
There is fun for the whole family and activities for all age groups. There will also be music playing.
"So, come and celebrate with our community family," McCutcheon said. "We are for you and we are for our community."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com