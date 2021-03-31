Easter Block Party this Saturday

The community is invited to the For MadCo Easter Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at the former Barrett Jensen parking lot on South Main Street.

The free event is being thrown by Calvary Church to celebrate Easter as a community.

"We wanted to offer a free event for families that created a space to hang out and make memories as a family," Amber McCutcheon said.

As for why they were having the event downtown instead of at the church, McCutcheon said they wanted to love on people where they are at.

"This isn't a church event," McCutcheon said. "It's a community event simply being hosted by a church."

The event will have free carnival-like games for kids to play including cornhole and gaga ball for everyone. Each kid that comes through the entry point will receive a bag of candy-filled Easter eggs. There will be 10,000 eggs full of goodies and giveaways.

"These bags will not only contain delish candy, but some will have giveaways and coupons for free stuff from local businesses," McCutcheon said.