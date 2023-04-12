The sun shined on this year's For MadCo Easter Block Party, Saturday.

The free community event was put together by Calvary Church with support from several local businesses including Madison County Service Coordination, which allowed the use of the parking lot on South Main Street.

The event had a few changes this year but was still full of free family fun and of course a lot of smiling faces.

"We added another bounce house, and we did take out the food trucks," Amber McCutcheon said. "We tried doing food trucks, but we just weren't having any success. So we pivoted a little bit and turned it into an opportunity for our students to raise funds to go to camp. We send about 100 kids to camp every year."

McCutcheon said, volunteers cooked up burgers on the Blackstone, students and families baked up some yummy treats, and all the food sales went toward the expense of sending kids to camp. The food sales were the only things at the event which cost anything and they were by donation.

"We wanted as much of the event as possible to be free because we still want to keep it really family friendly," McCutcheon said. "But we also had like waters, snacks and stuff that were available at no cost, like cotton candy."

McCutcheon said there were a few people asking where the food trucks were but the church was happy to offer the fundraising opportunity to its youth as well as open up the area to some new attractions.

"With the additional space we added another bounce house for the middle aged kids," McCutcheon said. "I think that was what was missing before."

McCutcheon said, there was already a bounce house for kids four and under, and a bigger bounce house obstacle course for the big kids but there needed to be something in the middle. She said the new bounce house was a huge success.

Also new this year was how the games were ran. Instead of winning small pieces of candy or a prize each booth awarded tickets which could be combined for different sized prizes at the end.

"My heart was I wanted it to really be that carnival experience, where if you work hard, you get those big prizes," McCutcheon said. "It creates some excitement and some incentive to keep coming back and maybe having your parents play with you or your siblings playing with you. I know that my kids have their eye on a prize for our five year old so several siblings are working together. I love to be able to see where they have that spirit of unity and family and I know that my family is not the only one doing that."

All the prizes and giveaways were generously donated by members of the Calvary Church family and a few local businesses in town. A 43-inch TV was donated by Seabaugh's, and Abby Davis with Coldwell Banker put together a fun summer fire pit basket.

The event was really about being "for" community and being "for" family.

McCutcheon said the event may be put on by the church, but it was not a church event, meaning everyone was welcome regardless of faith. She said,the purpose of the day was to follow God's mission to be "for" people.

Just like the atmosphere of the block party, McCutcheon said she hopes you will keep this season about family.