MCCC holds ribbon cutting at EBO MD

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new EBO MD in Fredericktown. The new business provides affordable healthcare to the area through a Direct Primary Care (DPC) healthcare model and it is a membership-based system which does not involve insurance. Partner/President Aaron Proffer held the left side of the ribbon, Partner/Founder Josh Stephens held the right side of the ribbon while Partner/CFO Fernando Borrego cut the ribbon. Partner/Founder Tony Thompson was not present for the photo. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

