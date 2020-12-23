Edna Alene Francis

Edna Alene (Walker) Francis, 81, died away Monday December 14, 2020. Alene, as most know her by, was born September 16, 1939, daughter of the Millard “Doc” and Velma (Allen) Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Craig and Todd Francis, and brother Doug Walker.

Survivors include daughter Susan Saunders of Washington, Missouri; granddaughter Jenny Moeslein and husband Ken of St. Clair, Missouri; grandson Kyle and wife Katie of Fletcher, Missouri; great-grandchildren Grayson and Audrey Moeslein and William Saunders; siblings Helen “Sissy” Woods Miller, Brenda Watson and husband Ron, Reba Harbison and husband Jeff, Brad Walker and wife Pam, Greg Walker and wife Sherry and many other relatives.

Alene received her education from Fredericktown High School. She was of the Baptist Faith and the oldest of seven children.

Funeral services were Friday, December 18, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Ashlock Cemetery.

