 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edna Alene Francis
0 comments

Edna Alene Francis

{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Edna Alene (Walker) Francis, 81, died away Monday December 14, 2020. Alene, as most know her by, was born September 16, 1939, daughter of the Millard “Doc” and Velma (Allen) Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Craig and Todd Francis, and brother Doug Walker.

Survivors include daughter Susan Saunders of Washington, Missouri; granddaughter Jenny Moeslein and husband Ken of St. Clair, Missouri; grandson Kyle and wife Katie of Fletcher, Missouri; great-grandchildren Grayson and Audrey Moeslein and William Saunders; siblings Helen “Sissy” Woods Miller, Brenda Watson and husband Ron, Reba Harbison and husband Jeff, Brad Walker and wife Pam, Greg Walker and wife Sherry and many other relatives.

Alene received her education from Fredericktown High School. She was of the Baptist Faith and the oldest of seven children.

Funeral services were Friday, December 18, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Ashlock Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Raymond Miller
Obituaries

James Raymond Miller

James Raymond Miller, 62, died Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born April 14, 1958 at South Williamson, Kentucky, the son of James and Dor…

Blackcats improve to 5-1
Sports

Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Shirley J. Whitener
Obituaries

Shirley J. Whitener

Shirley J. Whitener, 83, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at her daughters’ home in St. Charles, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1937 in …

Patricia Lea Young
Obituaries

Patricia Lea Young

Patricia Lea Young, 76, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1944 to Stanley and Verdell Throgmorton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News