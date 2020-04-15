Education Department announces $206 million for Missouri institutions of higher education, students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thursday, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), commended the U.S. Department of Education for allocating $206 million in funding for Missouri colleges, universities, and trade schools.

Half of the funding announced Thursday, $103 million, will be immediately available for schools to make emergency cash grants to students to cover expenses like course materials, food, housing, and health care. The second half of the funding will be allocated to schools in the coming weeks to offset other general expenses related to COVID-19, such as distance learning costs. As Labor/HHS chairman, Blunt worked to secure this grant funding in the recently-enacted CARES Act.

“As a former university president, I’m committed to making sure the federal government does its part to help schools and students overcome the financial challenges caused by COVID-19,” Blunt said. “Providing direct cash grants to students will help alleviate financial burdens and mitigate the negative impact on their academic careers. I appreciate the Education Department for releasing this critical funding, and encourage them to move quickly on getting additional support to schools.”

The CARES Act included a total of $14.25 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund prioritizes support for students with urgent financial needs, and assists institutions in coping with the immediate effects of coronavirus and school closures. The program provides targeted formula funding to institutions of higher education, as well as funding for minority serving institutions and HBCUs.

