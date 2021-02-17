Effort renewed to expand Missouri's online sales tax

Koenig said the focus should be kept on making the tax system fair for Missouri businesses rather than increasing the overall amount of taxes collected.

“This is not a question of how much we should be taxed but rather of how we should be taxed,” Koenig said.

Another bill was proposed by Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City. Rather than directly lowering income taxes, Arthur’s bill would cancel out increased revenue by putting in place an Earned Income Tax Credit. She said similar credits, which give tax breaks to low- to moderate-income workers, have proven to be the strongest incentive for low-income people to work and would be needed because of the pandemic and subsequent economic fallout.

“In a time when families are under distress, this would provide much needed relief,” Arthur said.

A third bill was proposed by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg. His bill would decrease the state sales tax over time in order to account for the new revenue coming in from businesses that previously had not been paying.

“My main goal is that our brick-and-mortar stores can compete with online businesses,” Hoskins said.

Multiple witnesses testified in support of all three bills.