{{featured_button_text}}
Eggs in Coffe Pot
Photo by Ron Moon, TSI/Reforestation Technician

This photograph reminds us that we can find beauty in Mark Twain National Forest at all spatial scales. Most of us have stood in awe at an overlook where miles of forested hills and valleys can be seen. But on your next visit, make an effort to stop and take a close-up look around at individual trees, rocks, and leaves, and you’ll be surprised at what amazing things you will see.

Potosi-Fredericktown’s TSI/Reforestation Technician, Ron Moon, captured this photograph one spring day while he was assessing a forest stand for management needs. The old, rusty, discarded coffee pot caught his eye. Fortunately for all of us, he stopped and peered inside and captured what he found. Ron found that a bird had made a nest of twigs, vines, and moss, and then laid her five eggs in the bottom of the coffee pot. Such a find can be just as awe-inspiring as a beautiful landscape scene.

Enjoy your next visit to Mark Twain National Forest.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments