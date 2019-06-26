A little rain or, in the case of last weekend, a lot of rain did not dampen the fun of the 55th annual Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo Friday and Saturday.
The weather cleared up both nights before the main event even started, leaving behind cooler temperatures and an arena full of mud and stands full of fans.
The event, presented by Fredericktown Lions Club, was put on by the Chalk Bluff Rodeo Co. at the Lions Club Rodeo Grounds located on Highway 00.
Rodeo MC Kevin Murray welcomed the crowd and thanked everyone for sharing the night with them.
"You know our country has never been more divided than it is right now," Murray said. "I know among us there are probably some that don't think alike, maybe don't even believe the same, but I believe there is one thing that we can do on a Saturday night in Fredericktown. We can all come together and be united for one thing, that's this flag that I am about to bring into this arena."
Murray asked the fans to set aside their differences and be proud to be an American as he played a tribute to the American Flag. Both nights began with this tribute to the country and the playing of the National Anthem while the American Flag was ridden around the arena on horseback.
As Murray began to say a prayer before the starting of the event, he said he wanted to thank the Lord for a cowboy in the crowd named Landon Mills.
During last year's rodeo, fallen cowboy, Donnie Cureton was honored by placing his boots and stirrups backwards on the saddle to signify a cowboy's last ride. An accident three weeks ago almost resulted in a similar tribute at this year's event.
"Folks we could have easily had a horse out here with some boots draped over the saddle remembering Landon but thanks be to God he is here tonight," Murray said. "Last year he competed in this rodeo and tonight we are thankful that his life was spared."
During a rodeo, a cowboy's ride is measured in seconds. That eight-second ride is what many dream of, but Mills experienced a different kind of ride that in mere seconds could have taken all his dreams away.
A side-by-side accident just three weeks ago left Mills in the ICU for weeks.
"I was hanging out with my buddies, and we were headed to go home, so I hopped in with one of my friends, he has a RZR, and we were headed down A Hwy to take me back to my truck," Mills said. "I was told that we went to pass a truck and basically he lost control, hit the ditch, we jumped a driveway and hit an electric pole."
Mills said he was not wearing his seat belt when the side-by-side, going over 70 mph, hit the pole and shot him out of the window.
"I don't even remember passing the truck," Mills said. "I broke basically every rib, my clavicle and I have a hairline fracture in my hip."
Mills said he will definitely rodeo again and usually competes in the team roping and wild cow race events.
"Nobody's bulletproof and your life could change in a matter of seconds," Mills said. "I used to live life like I could do absolutely whatever I want and pay no consequences. I am really blessed to even be here."
Mills sat in the stands cheering on his friends who competed in categories such as ranch broncs, calf riding, steer riding, open chute dog, calf roping, junior barrels, open barrels, junior breakaway, open breakaway, team roping, junior bulls, open bulls and bounty bull.
Event Coordinator Don Krieger said this year's event had a great crowd support, drawing in both the locals and those from out of town.
"I was proud to see the turnout for the two nights," Krieger said. "The rain cleared out before we started each night and even though the arena was a muddy mess everyone still had a great time."
Mud could be seen flying from the arena and at times hitting those sitting in the stands, but no one seemed to mind at all.
During one portion of the evening, a dance contest ensued and children in the audience were asked to climb into the muddy arena and show off their best dance moves.
Throughout the night, boots were lost in the mud, white hats turned to brown and more than one contestant got a mouth full, but the competition was still fierce and 13 buckles were given out at the end of the night Saturday. Local Dakota Royer won the buckle in ranch broncs and local Kolby Krieger once again took home the buckle in breakaway roping.
"Putting on a rodeo like this is a lot of work and it would not be a success without all the dedication of the volunteers including my lovely wife Kelly (Krieger) who is always right there by mine and Kolby's side through every rodeo event," Krieger said. "I want to thank all of the volunteers including the Nu Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi as well as Toni Gibson, Ashley Kemp and Brooke Kemp for all of their help with the concession stand. I also want to thank the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Madison County EMS for having a presence both nights and making sure all who came out and who were riding were kept safe."
Krieger said he would also like to thank all of the sponsors who helped make the event possible including Auto Plaza Ford, Kemp's Auto Body, Cureton Livestock Market, All Star Trucking, Vance Vineyard, Dennis Bess Insurance, New Era Bank, Ellis Battery, Bonne Terre Family Fun Center, Country Mart, Ozark Federal Savings and Loans, Black River Electric Coop, Gifford Lumber Company, Brotherton Motors/City Glass, Walker Meat Processing, Torrez Sanitation and Cherokee Pass Mobil.
"I would also like to thank Nick and Chris Turnbaugh, Bobby and Randy Parson, and Stephen Royer and the R4 Ranch for building the new return alley at the arena," Krieger said. "The rodeo grounds looked completely different this year after the remediation. I am proud of how it turned out and we still have more bleachers to add."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.