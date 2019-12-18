Eileen (Caruthers) Kiepe

Eileen Kiepe, 85, of Farmington, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born Friday, August 31, 1934, in Womack. She was a member of Libertyville Christian Church. She was a farmwife and worked as an office clerk at Farmington Livestock Market for 35 years. Eileen was a hard worker who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed watching birds and tending her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Leslie and Ida Estelle (Hines) Caruthers; husband John Clark “JC” Kiepe and two sisters.
You have free articles remaining.
Eileen is survived by her children, Bryan (Kathy) Kiepe, Diane (Rick) Will and Marla (Doug) Woolsey; four grandchildren, Andy (Kelcey) Kiepe, Chris Woolsey, Shawn (Tracie) Raglin, Kate Will and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z Boyer & Son Taylor Chapel with Pastor George Draper officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Christian Church Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Cook Settlement Preservation or Libertyville Christian Cemetery Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.