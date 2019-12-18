{{featured_button_text}}
Eileen (Caruthers) Kiepe

Kiepe

Eileen Kiepe, 85, of Farmington, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. She was born Friday, August 31, 1934, in Womack. She was a member of Libertyville Christian Church. She was a farmwife and worked as an office clerk at Farmington Livestock Market for 35 years. Eileen was a hard worker who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed watching birds and tending her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Leslie and Ida Estelle (Hines) Caruthers; husband John Clark “JC” Kiepe and two sisters.

Eileen is survived by her children, Bryan (Kathy) Kiepe, Diane (Rick) Will and Marla (Doug) Woolsey; four grandchildren, Andy (Kelcey) Kiepe, Chris Woolsey, Shawn (Tracie) Raglin, Kate Will and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. at C. Z Boyer & Son Taylor Chapel with Pastor George Draper officiating. Interment will follow at Libertyville Christian Church Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Cook Settlement Preservation or Libertyville Christian Cemetery Fund. 

To send flowers to the family of Eileen Kiepe, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.czboyer.com

0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eileen's Visitation begins.
Dec 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
11:00AM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eileen's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments