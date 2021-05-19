 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleven graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy
0 comments

Eleven graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy

{{featured_button_text}}
MACLEA Class 2021

Members of the MAC Law Enforcement Academy Class 20-102, are, clockwise from top center, MACLEA Director Doug Ruess, Austin Smith, Joshua Hall, Kasey Myers, Drake Byers, Holden Duckworth, Dylan Shanks, Garrett Anderson, Michael Himich, Jr., Madaline Wiskirchen, Anthony Smith, and Paige Battreal.

 Alan Kopitsky

Eleven students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program at Mineral Area College on May 6, 2021.

Graduates of Class 20-102 include: Garrett Anderson, Farmington; Paige Battreal, Potosi; Drake Byers, Barnhart; Holden Duckworth, Bloomfield; Joshua Hall, Farmington; Michael Himich, Jr., Farmington; Kasey Myers, Marquand; Dylan Shanks, Ironton; Anthony Smith, Park Hills; Austin Smith, Fredericktown; and Madaline Wiskirchen, Ste. Genevieve.

Since 1994, Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA) has provided regional law enforcement training to students interested in achieving a career as a peace officer. Recruits are prepared mentally, physically, ethically, and with proficient skills to perform the police duties at a high level of competency. Throughout the 1,000 hour program, students participate in classroom instruction, intense physical training, and live training exercises.

MACLEA is recognized by POST as an accredited training program and has a 95% employment rate after graduation. Applications are being accepted now for the next class, which begins in August. For more information, visit www.MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2148.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Michael Wayne Siliven, 39, of Fredericktown to Ashley Marie Hemingway, 35 of FredericktownJames Allen Shoemaker, 25, of Fredericktown to Jenif…

Sondra Marie Rogers
Obituaries

Sondra Marie Rogers

Sondra Marie Rogers, 54, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died Friday, April 30, 2021 at Sheridan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Care Center in Sherida…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News