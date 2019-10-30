{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown Elks Lodge 2812 will have its annual Hoop Shoot, Nov. 10, at the FHS gym.

Doors will open for registration at 1 p.m.

The event is for boys and girls ages 8-13. Age-group is determined by the contestant's age as of April 1, 2020.

For more information, contact local hoop shoot director John Maddock at 573-561-6179.

