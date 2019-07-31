{{featured_button_text}}

There will be a Fish Fry free dinner for all Veterans and First Responders, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 10, in the Back room of the Elks lodge. 1859 Madison 504, Fredericktown.

They will be serving fish or chicken, fries, slaw, baked beans and hush puppies.

Guest plates are $7 for adult and $3.50 for children under 12. A DJ will be playing music starting 7-11 p.m. This is open to the public. Elks and invited guest are welcomed. Please bring proof: Veteran card, first responders card. 

