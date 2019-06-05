{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown Elks #2812 will be having a Flag Day Ceremony  from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., June 15 at the lodge at 2859 Madison 504.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

The back room will be open to all to view the history of the flags of the United States. Snacks will be available, and as always children are welcomed to attend.

