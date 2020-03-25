EMAA continuing services through Covid-19

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, EMAA is adjusting its service delivery system across all programs.

Starting March 23, all EMAA offices will be locked and clients will be seen by appointment only. Doorbells have been placed at all outreach offices. Please ring the doorbell upon arrival. All clients will be screened prior to entering any office per the CDC recommended guidelines regarding social distancing. We are recommending that all clients call 1-800-392-8663 prior to coming to our Outreach offices. We will try to remotely assist you if at all possible for your safety and for the safety of our staff. Should you need to come to an office, please do not bring anyone else with you. In the event that we have to close offices, staff will still be available via the 1-800-392-8663.

EMAA will be serving a free sack/bag lunches for families in need. If you are a Head Start family, please call your Head Start center by 1 p.m. each day with a head count of how many meals are needed. If you are not a Head Start family, please call 573-431-5191 extension 1117 for guidance. These meals will be available Monday through Friday until further notice between noon and 1 p.m. Children should be present when meal is picked up. Please remain in your vehicle and a Head Start staff member will deliver the lunch to you.