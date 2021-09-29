 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency blood and platelet shortage: Red Cross supplies drop to lowest post-summer levels since 2015
0 comments

Emergency blood and platelet shortage: Red Cross supplies drop to lowest post-summer levels since 2015

{{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

Historically low inventory levels

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities include 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 7, at the Knights of Columbus, 137 S. Main St., Fredericktown; and noon to 5:30 p.m., Oct. 4, at Marquand-Zion High School, 205 E. Morley, Marquand.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage License
Democrat News

Marriage License

Miguel Angel Leon III, 36, of Fredericktown to Danielle Alyse Sobczak, 33, of FredericktownWilliam Riley Bumgardaner, 29, of Fredericktown to …

Kimberly Lee Cunningham
Obituaries

Kimberly Lee Cunningham

Kimberly Lee Cunningham, 47, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born April 1, 1974 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of Harol…

Michael Paul Fox
Obituaries

Michael Paul Fox

Michael Paul Fox, 68, of Sebastian, Florida, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sebastian River Medical Center. He…

Nettie Matthews
Obituaries

Nettie Matthews

Nettie Matthews, 99, of Fredericktown died September 12, 2021 at Parkland Health Center. She was born September 9, 1922, in Flat River (now Pa…

+2
EAA Chapter 1635 Fly-In
Democrat News

Taking flight

EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 1635 hosted its first Fly-In, Sept. 18 at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News