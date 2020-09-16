 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency broadband investment program launches a second round
0 comments

Emergency broadband investment program launches a second round

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Economic Development announced the opening of a second application cycle for the Governor’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program which will provide $2 million in funding to broadband providers.

“We are working hard every day to connect as many Missourians as possible to high-speed internet,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Online options are increasingly important during this time, and it is critical that our citizens have the resources needed to work, learn, and receive healthcare.”

The application cycle opened September 8, 2020, and will close at noon, September 17, 2020. Applications will be reviewed upon submission until funds are exhausted. Grant funds may be used to pay for costs associated with deployment of broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

“The expansion of broadband internet for our citizens, businesses, and communities is critical to our economic recovery now and for our state’s growth into the future,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.

This program was announced in July as part of Governor Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery strategy, including a broadband expansion initiative using the state’s CARES Act funding. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program was designed to reimburse providers for the cost of broadband expansion to qualified households supporting students, teleworkers, or vulnerable populations.

For more information, visit: https://ded.mo.gov/content/emergency-broadband-investment-program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chris Edward Hansmann
Obituaries

Chris Edward Hansmann

  • Updated

Chris Edward Hansmann, 59, died Wednesday, September 2, 20020. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Erwin Jay Hansmann and D…

One shoe at a time
Democrat News

One shoe at a time

  • Updated

The Madison County MU Extension is putting its best foot, or more specifically its best shoe, forward in an attempt to help out a fellow exten…

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Lonnie Kyle Smallen II, 35, of Fredericktown to Charity Lynn White, 37, of FredericktownRochelle Elizabeth Moore, 26, of Fredericktown to Sier…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News