End of session report

The 2020 legislative session ended just over a month ago in May.
This year’s legislative session was certainly different than previous years. Unfortunately, the spread of the COVID-19 virus caused legislators to work from home for several weeks while our federal, state and local leaders worked to address the effects of the virus.
After six weeks of working from home, lawmakers returned to the State Capitol in late April to finish the final three weeks of the 2020 legislative session. Upon returning to Jefferson City, our top priority was passing the state’s operating budget for the 2021 fiscal year. Our state’s constitution doesn’t require us to pass a certain amount of bills or hold a specific number of committee hearings; it only asks lawmakers to pass a balanced budget. I take this obligation seriously because I believe an individual’s budget says a lot about their priorities. Often times, our spending habits reflect our values, and I believe the same can be said about the state’s budget. Despite the effects of the COVID-19 virus on our state’s economy, I believe the budget passed by my colleagues represents our state’s priorities.
Despite our extended break during the legislative session, I am pleased with the amount of legislation we were able to approve and send to the governor’s desk for his consideration. Overall, the General Assembly truly agreed to and finally passed 48 pieces of legislation this year.
I am proud to report that five of my legislative proposals were successfully amended to other pieces of legislation and passed by the General Assembly. These measures are currently awaiting the governor’s consideration. I believe each of these proposals have the potential to have a profound impact on the lives of Missourians, and I am thankful for my colleagues support in passing these bills.
Senate Bill 618 was passed as a part of House Bill 2120. Senate Bill 618 concerns natural gas companies and replacing worn out gas pipes. Since 2003, The Public Service Commission (PSC) has worked closely with utility companies to follow a certain process when it came to replacing old infrastructure. The Western District Court of Missouri ruled last year that this process was no longer sufficient to allow natural gas companies to replace deteriorating or worn out pipes. In my opinion, this legislation restores the PSC’s right to regulate gas utilities, including the replacement of pipes that meet the statutory definition of deteriorating or worn out. Replacing these pipes is an integral part of ensuring the safety of utility workers. From my perspective, this measure will not only ensure safety for utility workers and residents, but could also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing pipes that are leaking natural gas. I believe this legislation will make Missouri safer by ensuring old and worn out pipes are replaced as soon as they pose a risk to our communities.
During debate, Senate Bill 620 was successfully amended to Senate Bill 718. Senate Bill 620 concerns benefits for surviving spouses of our nation’s active duty and National Guard personnel. Unfortunately, I believe state law is vague when it comes to identifying those that are entitled to these benefits. I believe SB 620 fixes this issue and ensures that the surviving spouses of one of nation’s heroes will receive the benefits they are entitled to if their loved one makes the ultimate sacrifice.
Passed as a part of House Bill 1387, Senate Bill 909 establishes the “Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act.” This legislation allows a resident of a long-term care facility or their guardian to install an electronic monitoring device in their room. Under this legislation, the resident or their guardian is responsible for owning and operating the device, although the resident may use the facility’s internet service to operate the device. The device must be placed in an open and obvious position. If the resident has a roommate, they must also consent to the placement of the device. In my opinion, this legislation is about providing residents and their families with peace of mind when it comes to living in a long-term care facility. If a family member wants to use technology to check-in on a loved one, I believe they have the right to do so. After this legislation was passed, I received several calls about how this would affect veterans homes, and I would like to clarify this legislation will not apply to veterans homes since they are operated under federal regulations.
In addition, House Bill 1682 includes my Senate Bill 935. This legislation addresses the overpayment of insurance claims. Currently, if an insurance company claims to have overpaid a health care provider for a service, they would contact the insured individual and ask for a refund. Then, the individual would have to contact the health care provider to be compensated. This legislation simplifies this process by directing insurance companies to directly contact the health care provider with information about the patient, health care service and date of service to recoup their money.
Finally, I am pleased to report that Senate Bill 948 was passed as a part of House Bill 1330. Senate Bill 948 authorizes the conveyance of state property in Ste. Genevieve County to the National Park Service. Land in Ste. Genevieve County has already been designated as a Missouri State Park, and this legislation designates the park as the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park. The conveyance consists of three historical sites. First, the Felix Valle House, which was built in 1818 and served as a mercantile store and residence for the owner. Second, the Dr. Benjamin Shaw House, which was built in 1819 and sits across the street from the Felix Valle House, also serving as a mercantile store. Third, the Green Tree Tavern is also a part of this land conveyance. This tavern was built with French colonial style architecture in 1790 and is the oldest house west of the Mississippi River. By designating the Felix Valle House State Historical Site as the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park, I believe we are preserving additional pieces of our state’s history that will allow future Missourians to learn about our rich and vibrant culture for generations to come.
As I reflect on the past year, I am reminded of the unique challenges faced by every elected official in the State Capitol. Each legislative session is a challenge, but I believe the COVID-19 virus has affected each of us in a unique way that we couldn’t have predicted or prepared for. While I have often wondered how the legislative session could have been different, if it wasn’t for the virus, I am still proud of the work accomplished by my colleagues over the course of the 2020 legislative session.
During my time in the Senate, I have sponsored 189 bills, nine Senate Concurrent Resolutions and one Senate Remonstrance. While serving as a state senator, the governor has signed 16 of my bills, and 51 were passed as amendments to other bills. These numbers don’t fully capture my career in the Missouri Senate, but I am proud of the hard work that went into getting these bills passed.
As many of you may know, I am serving in my final term as a member of the Missouri Senate. It has been my honor to serve you in the General Assembly’s upper chamber, and I am grateful for your support these past eight years. I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity and be your voice in state government.
