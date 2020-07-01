End of session report

During debate, Senate Bill 620 was successfully amended to Senate Bill 718. Senate Bill 620 concerns benefits for surviving spouses of our nation’s active duty and National Guard personnel. Unfortunately, I believe state law is vague when it comes to identifying those that are entitled to these benefits. I believe SB 620 fixes this issue and ensures that the surviving spouses of one of nation’s heroes will receive the benefits they are entitled to if their loved one makes the ultimate sacrifice.

Passed as a part of House Bill 1387, Senate Bill 909 establishes the “Authorized Electronic Monitoring in Long-Term Care Facilities Act.” This legislation allows a resident of a long-term care facility or their guardian to install an electronic monitoring device in their room. Under this legislation, the resident or their guardian is responsible for owning and operating the device, although the resident may use the facility’s internet service to operate the device. The device must be placed in an open and obvious position. If the resident has a roommate, they must also consent to the placement of the device. In my opinion, this legislation is about providing residents and their families with peace of mind when it comes to living in a long-term care facility. If a family member wants to use technology to check-in on a loved one, I believe they have the right to do so. After this legislation was passed, I received several calls about how this would affect veterans homes, and I would like to clarify this legislation will not apply to veterans homes since they are operated under federal regulations.