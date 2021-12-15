Ending on a high note

Throughout her 29 years of teaching Lisa Lewis has made an impact in the lives of thousands of students. As she finishes off her final year before retirement, every moment is special including the recent performance of Lion King Jr. at KABMS.

Lewis has been directing the middle school musicals for 12 to 15 years now, and she went out with a bang as the cast members gave it their all, making sure it would be a performance she would never forget.

Lewis has spent the past 22 years of her educational career as the middle school vocal music teacher. Before coming to the R-I district, she taught four years at Twin Rivers, one year at Poplar Bluff Elementary, and two years at Bismark.

"I always wanted to be a band instructor but didn't want to learn all of the instruments," Lewis said. "I loved singing and playing the piano, so I did vocal music. I actually thought that I wanted to teach elementary but after doing K-12, I realized that I love working with voices that were a little more mature."

Lewis said, she does not remember exactly when they started doing musicals at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, formally Fredericktown Middle School, but remembers always wanting to do one.

"I convinced my friend, Terri Francis to direct and I would do the music with the choirs," Lewis said. "We have been doing them for 12 to 15 years now."

Lewis said her favorite part about the musical productions was seeing it all come together.

"My favorite part is when it all comes together, and the kids get so excited about it," Lewis said. "I love their enthusiasm after that. I will miss the thrill of performance, but I won't miss the stress that leads up to it."

Lewis said she does not have a favorite performance or a favorite moment but instead has little things she remembers from all of them. Those are the moments she will cherish well into her retirement.

As for the one that got away, Lewis said she always wanted to do "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" but never had enough men to play the roll of the brothers.

Lewis has been playing the piano since she was about seven years old and has been singing since she could talk.

"My dad played guitar in a gospel quartet when I was very small, and I loved singing along with them," Lewis said. "My grandma Huffman played the piano at our church, and I always wanted to learn. When she saw that I had potential, she made sure to help us get a piano and someone to give me lessons because she could not read music and wanted me to be able to."

Lewis said she is so thankful to her family for helping her fulfill her dream.

"I accompanied groups on the piano and autoharp as I was going through school," Lewis said. "In eighth grade, Mrs. Macke taught us a musical named 'How the West Was Really Won' and I got to sing a solo as a Native American describing how the 'Iron Horse' was coming and would change things forever. I loved it!"

Lewis said she has been touched by so many lives over these 29 years and there have been so many people who have helped her.

"My husband, Jerry, has always supported me and been there to help me move stuff, clean up after concerts, etc.," Lewis said. "My kids, Hannah and Curtis, have grown up at performances, and they have always helped in any way that I needed."

Lewis said her parents, Dallas and Betty Huffman, along with her brother, Kevin Huffman, have also been a wonderful support system as she was growing up, going through college and even as an educator/director.

"I can't say thank you enough to the administration here at Fredericktown R-I for allowing me to fulfill my dreams," Lewis said. "The faculty that I have worked with over these 22 years have been amazing."

As for the students Lewis said there are some that will forever be in her memories. She said she will smile when they come to her mind because she loves them all.

From the support of her family, the love of her students, and the amazing staff and friends at Fredericktown R-I, Lewis also has one other power to thank.

"I couldn't have done any of the things discussed if God had not given me the talent to do so," Lewis said. "He is the only reason that I've been able to do any of this."

Many of Lewis' past students attended the production of The Lion King Jr. wishing her luck, saying good bye and showing how much she means to them. The KABMS administration as well as some of the staff presented her with gifts and expressed to the crowd how much of an impact she has made on the school over the last 22 years.

Lisa Lewis still has one more production in the spring and her students and co-workers will have until the end of the 2021-2022 school year to say goodbye.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

