Ending ‘Us vs. Them’ in education

Another side of this coin is public school funding. We have increased funding for public education each year for several years now, however, our rural schools have suffered for years with underfunded transportation programs. I, along with some of the other rural senators, have been working to get dollars locked in for our transportation needs, as we consider the tax credits for ESAs. That’s just one example of a push-and-pull effort to come together, as we try to find a compromise that works for an urban area, but also works for us. A compromise that would afford a child an education that currently isn’t getting one, while allowing our rural areas to fund an area that has been problematic in their budget for years.

If we’re going to solve the education problems in this state and address the very real concerns of parents, we need to step back, take a deep breath and realize that the goal is to educate children. I hope that’s something we can all agree on. There will probably never be a charter school in many areas of my district – there simply aren’t enough children in rural areas to make alternative schools viable. But I’m not going to deny families in poorly served urban school districts that option, if it could help their children get an education. Please also keep in mind that these bills moving through the House and Senate are not complete. There are many of us working on them as I write this column.