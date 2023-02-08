The Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown hosted an open brick play event, Saturday.

Children and families came to the library to participate in this fun-filled activity where they had access to LEGO, DUPLO, K'NEX, and more. Kids also had the opportunity to make their own LEGO mask with kits provided by ORL and were encouraged to check out the large selection of books.

The event created an environment full of an endless supply of creative inspiration where participants were encouraged to use their imagination to build and create anything they wanted with the bricks.

Many families took advantage of this opportunity to spend quality time together and work on projects as a team.

Library staff members were on hand to help with any questions and to ensure that everyone had a great time.

Staff said, they were impressed with the level of creativity displayed by the children and families who attended the event.

The Ozark Regional Library is dedicated to providing educational and fun events, and the open brick play event is just one of many activities they have planned for the year. They are committed to promoting learning and creativity in the community and providing a safe and fun environment for families to enjoy.

If you missed out on the event, the bricks are available for use in the children's book area during all operational hours.