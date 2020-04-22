EPA announces grant funding to support healthy school environments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking grant applications through the Children's Healthy Learning Environments Grant Initiative from states, federally recognized tribes, universities, local governments, non-profits, and other groups to support children’s environmental health in school and childcare settings. These grants advance children’s environmental health by providing education, training, tools and capacity building.

“EPA knows it’s critical to help schools and childcare settings understand how to reduce environmental exposures,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These Children’s Health Protection grants will address improvements in schools and childcare settings that can advance awareness and change attitudes about environmental hazards for both children and adults. This is an important initiative that I fully support.”

EPA anticipates awarding two grants of approximately $145,000 each for up to a two-year funding period. Grant applications should reflect multi-media and holistic approaches for reducing environmental exposures in schools and childcare settings through capacity building, trainings, and technical assistance. Proposals should also demonstrate a broad reach and collaborative problem-solving with appropriate partners.