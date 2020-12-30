EPA finalizes historic action to better protect children’s health

“This new Lead and Copper Rule makes concrete and substantive changes to protect children from the dangers of lead exposure,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “While we have increased community awareness and action to reduce childhood lead exposure, getting the lead out of our communities’ drinking water supply lines is a momentous step. Each additional step we take in this fight against lead exposure provides a better future for our children and must continue to be a top priority.”

The U.S. has made tremendous progress in lowering children’s blood lead levels by phasing lead out of gasoline, banning lead paint, and implementing the old LCR. However, the old rule included deficiencies that are fixed by EPA’s new Lead and Copper Rule. For example, the old rule created so many loopholes that only 1 percent of utilities actually replaced lead pipes as a result of an action level exceedance. The old LCR also allowed up to 48 months to pass in our small towns before corrosion control was in place after a water system exceeded the action level and failed to require all systems to test for lead in drinking water in their elementary schools or child care facilities.