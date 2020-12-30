EPA finalizes historic action to better protect children’s health

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the first major update to the agency’s Lead and Copper Rule (LCR) in nearly 30 years on Dec. 22. This historic action strengthens every aspect of the LCR and accelerates actions that reduce lead in drinking water to better protect children from lead exposure.
“This new Lead and Copper Rule will protect children and families from exposure to lead in drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “For the first time in nearly 30 years, this action incorporates best practices and strengthens every aspect of the rule, including closing loopholes, accelerating the real world pace of lead service line replacement, and ensuring that lead pipes will be replaced in their entirety.”
In older homes and buildings, lead can leach from service lines, solder, and fixtures into tap water and become a significant source of lead exposure. In children, lead exposure can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement.
“This new Lead and Copper Rule makes concrete and substantive changes to protect children from the dangers of lead exposure,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “While we have increased community awareness and action to reduce childhood lead exposure, getting the lead out of our communities’ drinking water supply lines is a momentous step. Each additional step we take in this fight against lead exposure provides a better future for our children and must continue to be a top priority.”
The U.S. has made tremendous progress in lowering children’s blood lead levels by phasing lead out of gasoline, banning lead paint, and implementing the old LCR. However, the old rule included deficiencies that are fixed by EPA’s new Lead and Copper Rule. For example, the old rule created so many loopholes that only 1 percent of utilities actually replaced lead pipes as a result of an action level exceedance. The old LCR also allowed up to 48 months to pass in our small towns before corrosion control was in place after a water system exceeded the action level and failed to require all systems to test for lead in drinking water in their elementary schools or child care facilities.
EPA’s new Lead and Copper Rule better protects children and communities from the risks of lead exposure by testing drinking water at elementary schools and childcare facilities, getting the lead out of our nation’s drinking water, and empowering communities through information. Improvements under the new rule include:
• Using science-based testing to better locate elevated levels of lead in drinking water.
• Establishing a trigger level to jumpstart mitigation earlier and in more communities.
• Driving more and complete lead service line replacements.
• For the first time, requiring testing in elementary schools and childcare facilities.
• Requiring water systems to identify and make public the locations of lead service lines.
“Association of State Drinking Water Administrators (ASDWA) commends EPA for getting the final LCR to the finish line and it’s a big step forward in reducing lead exposure and protecting public health. Implementing this regulation is going to require a significant collaborative effort between ASDWA’s members, EPA, and the water systems and their customers. Getting the lead out by removing lead service lines is a major infrastructure effort that is going to take significant commitments by all involved,” said ASDWA Executive Director Alan Roberson.
“The American Water Works Association (AWWA) is committed to protecting public health and commends EPA for publishing a final revised Lead and Copper Rule. We look forward to reviewing the rule in detail and assisting our 50,000 members in understanding and implementing it in their communities,” said AWWA CEO David LaFrance.
For more information on the new LCR, visit: https://www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/final-revisions-lead-and-copper-rule.
For information on lead service line replacement, visit www.epa.gov/safewater/pipereplacement.
Under Administrator Wheeler’s leadership, in December 2018 EPA with its federal partners announced the Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures and Associated Health Impacts. As part of the Plan, EPA is working to address lead in water systems across the country, including undertaking the first major overhaul of the Lead and Copper Rule since 1991. In addition, EPA is working with states to ensure that the existing Lead and Copper Rule is being properly implemented.