EPA highlights advances in Children’s Health Research and releases Outreach Materials

As part of its ongoing celebration of Children’s Health Month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is highlighting key advances in children’s health research. Throughout the agency’s 50-year history, EPA has made significant progress to protect children from environmental risks in places where children live, learn, and play and continually educate the public through the agency’s annual Protecting Children’s Health brochure.

“EPA’s research on children’s environmental health advances scientific understanding and helps create better environments that protect the health of children,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We must keep the rate of our progress in research ahead of the pace of emerging challenges. To do this, we will focus more of our research and attention on what influence environmental stressors have on early childhood development.”

Environmental contaminants can affect children differently than adults. Children may be more highly exposed to contaminants and are often more vulnerable to the effects of contaminants. EPA researchers are working to stay ahead of emerging children’s environmental health challenges by providing data and information on the environment and children’s health. Some highlights of work being conducted include: