EPA provides consumers additional options for COVID-19 disinfectants

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added 32 new surface disinfectants to List N, the agency's list of products expected to kill SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Since day one, EPA’s priority has been to provide the public with easy access to the information they need to protect themselves and their families from the virus that causes COVID-19,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Through our efforts to expand List N, we are ensuring that Americans have a broad set of approved products to clean and disinfect surfaces to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.”

Disinfectants can qualify for inclusion on List N three ways:

1. The product has been tested against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

2. The product has demonstrated efficacy against a different coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

3. The product has demonstrated efficacy against a pathogen that is harder to kill than SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).