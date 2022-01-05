 Skip to main content
Escaped inmate back in custody

Christopher Thomas

Christopher Thomas

 Madison County Sheriff's Office

A man is back in custody after escaping from the Madison County Jail, Dec. 29.

According to information released by Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon, 38-year-old Christopher Shawn Thomas fled from the Madison County Jail at 12:13 p.m.

At about 7 p.m., McCutcheon said Thomas was taken back into custody in the McDonald’s parking lot in Fredericktown without incident.

The sheriff said the escape had occurred while the man was smoking with other inmates in the jail's sally port. When the jailer started taking the inmates back to their cells, Thomas escaped by rolling under a partially opened garage door in the sally port area. He was wearing his jail-issued clothing — orange pants and an orange shirt.

Authorities did not know the man's direction of travel or destination, according to a statement released on the Madison County 911 Facebook page hours after the escape.

"This suspect has been known to be violent in the past, so residents need to take proper precautions to ensure their safety," the social media post cautioned. "If you see this male, please notify your local authorities or call 911 immediately."

Court records indicate Thomas had been detained at the jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond after being charged with third degree assault and resisting arrest for a felony on Dec. 21.

