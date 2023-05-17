Members of Eta Eta Circle of Sisters met at the home of Bernice Davis April 13.

President Cathy Melby called the meeting to order. Opening Ritual was recited by members and roll call was taken. Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved as read. Discussion was had as to the success of the annual Feed The Family’s Event. Meeting was adjourned and members had a time of sharing personal news with one another.

April 15 members and guests met at Victoria’s Winery for dinner and socializing. There was a good turnout and members enjoyed a delicious meal and visiting and catching up on news.

April 27 members met at the home of Debbie Shoemaker for their regular scheduled meeting. President Cathy Melby called the meeting to order.

A slate of officers for the 2023-2024 year was presented to the members. The officers are President Cathy Melby, Vice-President Cindy Griffon, Treasurer Debbie Shoemaker, Recording Secretary Kathy Stearly and Corresponding Secretary Koelle Paris.

A Thank you card from Feed The Family Event was shared. Members signed up for meetings, committees and social events for the coming year. Girl of the Year was voted on and will be revealed at the May 27 meeting. The next meeting will be hosted by Linda Aumann.