Male guests receive silly hats as their gift.

 Provided by Shirley Baxter

Members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter and their guests met at the home of Don and Shirley Middendorf on December 14 for their annual Christmas celebration.

Following dinner, secret sisters were revealed and gifts exchanged. Men guests received silly hats as their gift and were more than happy to pose a photograph.

December 12, Shirley Lorch hosted the monthly meeting at her home. During the business meeting it was reported that our chapter was able to help 9 Madison County residents with assistance with their December utilities. Tim Smith Manager for the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown shared information on the many programs that the library currently offers to the residents of Madison County.

