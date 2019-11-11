{{featured_button_text}}

Members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter met at the home of Eve Yaekel for their October Social to celebrate Halloween.

Following the meal prepared by Yaekel and her committee, members and their guests played various games. Jimmy Thal was voted the best mummy while Anna Brown received the best costume award for best woman costume.

October 7, members met at the home of Margaret Tidwell. Norma Tripp and Sally Pense from the Senior Thrift Store located on the Court Square shared information concerning the operation of the store and that proceeds from the sales were used to fund the Meals on Wheels program for Madison County. The regular meeting was conducted following Tripp's program with members finalizing plans for the October Social.

Shirley Baxter hosted the October 24 meeting at her home. Following the regular meeting, Baxter shared information regarding her recent trip to The Peabody Hotel In Memphis. Members also viewed a video of Baxter's skydive in Chicago in celebration of her 75th birthday.

