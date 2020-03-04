ETA ETA Chapter crowns Anna Brown Valentine Queen
0 comments

ETA ETA Chapter crowns Anna Brown Valentine Queen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ETA ETA Queen

Retiring ETA ETA Queen Diana Jo Thompson passed her crown to Anna Brown.

 Photo Provided by Shirley Baxter

Members of Beta Sigma Phi ETA ETA Chapter met at Victoria Vineyard on February 13.

Retiring Queen Diana Jo Thompson passed her crown to Anna Brown. Following dinner a short business meeting was held. Tracey Pruitt shared plans to send a care package to our military serving in Kuwait. It was reported that Cathy Melby and Shirley Johnson have been members of ETA ETA Chapter for 25 years.

Anna Brown hosted the February 27 meeting at her home. Members received an invitation to Beta Sigma Phi Annual Founder’s Day on April 23 hosted by Nu Zeta Chapter. Members finalized plans for care package for the military to be mailed on Monday. New officers nominated for 2020-2021.

Members and guests met at Karen Fulton’s home on February 2 to watch the Super Bowl game. The social committee served snacks, dinner and desserts. Winners on the game board were Roy Paris, Loy Cooper, Rob Fulton, Karen Fulton, Cindy Griffin and Cathy Melby.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vicki Lynn Lamb
Obituaries

Vicki Lynn Lamb

Vicki Lynn Lamb, 68, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born January 16, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of Victor Albert and Lillian H…

Kenneth Douglas Lashley
Obituaries

Kenneth Douglas Lashley

Kenneth Douglas Lashley 75 of Arnold, Missouri, formerly of Brunot, Missouri, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in F…

+2
Bear Aware
Democrat News

Bear Aware

Madison County residents became "bear aware," Feb. 18 as the MU Extension Office hosted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in a Bea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News