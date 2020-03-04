ETA ETA Chapter crowns Anna Brown Valentine Queen

Members of Beta Sigma Phi ETA ETA Chapter met at Victoria Vineyard on February 13.

Retiring Queen Diana Jo Thompson passed her crown to Anna Brown. Following dinner a short business meeting was held. Tracey Pruitt shared plans to send a care package to our military serving in Kuwait. It was reported that Cathy Melby and Shirley Johnson have been members of ETA ETA Chapter for 25 years.

Anna Brown hosted the February 27 meeting at her home. Members received an invitation to Beta Sigma Phi Annual Founder’s Day on April 23 hosted by Nu Zeta Chapter. Members finalized plans for care package for the military to be mailed on Monday. New officers nominated for 2020-2021.

Members and guests met at Karen Fulton’s home on February 2 to watch the Super Bowl game. The social committee served snacks, dinner and desserts. Winners on the game board were Roy Paris, Loy Cooper, Rob Fulton, Karen Fulton, Cindy Griffin and Cathy Melby.

