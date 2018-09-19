Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Girls Night Out

Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter members enjoy a trip to Southern Memories in Patterson.

 Provided by Shirley Baxter

August 17, members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter enjoyed a road trip to Southern Memories in Patterson, Missouri. Members and guests met at the home of Karen Fulton to car pool to Patterson.

There was great food at Gracie Mae’s on the lower level and lots of bargains upstairs, and a trip to a local quilt shop where members found lots of materials and supplies.

Members met at the home of President Suk Cooper on August 26 for Beginning Day. Members enjoyed a barbecue. Programs, meetings and socials were planned for the coming year.

