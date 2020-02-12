Eta Eta Chapter hold January meetings
Eta Eta Chapter hold January meetings

Members of Beta Sigma Phi met at the meeting room of Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown, Missouri on January 9. Members reviewed their aims and purposes for the coming year and shared holiday traditions that members observed during the recent Christmas holiday.

Due to inclement weather, the January 23 meeting at Tracey Pruitt's home was cancelled.

On January 11 Members went to Cape Girardeau for a Girl's Day Out. Members visited with member Diana Jo Thompson and toured her new condo. Everyone enjoyed lunch at The Spanish Street Farmacy and shopping at various vintage shops.

