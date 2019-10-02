{{featured_button_text}}
Eta Eta

Eta Eta members participate in the chair yoga exercises.

 Photo Provided by Shirley Baxter

Members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter met at the home of Diana Thompson Sept. 26.

Following the business meeting, Melissa Kline led the members in a serious of chair yoga exercises. Everyone concluded that the exercises were very relaxing and felt persons of all ages would likely benefit from a regular program of chair yoga. Kline instructs a class in chair yoga every Wednesday at the Ozark Regional Library, 115 S. Main, Fredericktown, 10 a.m. Everyone is invited.

September 12 members of the Eta Eta Chapter met at the home of Kathy Thal. Following the regular business meeting, members shared memories and experiences of their trip to Seoul, South Korea for a visit with member Suk Cooper's family. Hostess Thal treated members to a wine and dessert pairing.

