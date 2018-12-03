Try 1 month for 99¢

November 9 members of Beta Sigma Phi Eta Eta Chapter met for lunch at The Olympic Steak House with the intent to explore the history of downtown Fredericktown.

Members were given a list of original businesses in Fredericktown in the early 1900's and asked to name the current business located in the original building. We enjoyed visiting with the owners of the current businesses and found many bargains.

John Oertel and Jimmy Fox provided a lot of history concerning the buildings that they currently occupy. Members loved the warm Christmas Stockings they found at Jimmy's store and couldn't wait to wear to warm up after a day of being out in the cold.

We thank all of the businesses that welcomed us and shared information concerning their buildings. Members and guests later met at the home of Diana Thompson for pizza and a sharing of information collected during the day on the various buildings in Fredericktown.

November 1, Alma Asher hosted our meeting at her home. After the general meeting, members participated in our annual auction to raise money to help Madison County Residents with their December utility bills. We were really happy with the amount raised at the auction and are planning another holiday auction at the home of Shirley Middendorf  Dec. 6 to raise more funds for our utility program.

