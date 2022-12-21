Eta Eta Circle of Sissters celebrate Christmas

Members met at the home of Karen Fulton for the Dec. 8 meeting.

Our Circle of Sisters were able to help 14 Madison County residents with their December utilities. Following a general business meeting, members participated in a Christmas-themed ugly sweater contest. Brenda Meyers was judge of the contest and choose Linda Aumann’s sweater as the ugliest sweater.

Anna and Michael Brown hosted the annual Christmas Party Social at their home. Members and guests enjoyed a delicious meal consisting of appetizers, ham, turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, salad, gravy, fruit salad and dessert prepared by Anna and her committee.

Following dinner Secret Sisters were revealed and gifts exchanged.