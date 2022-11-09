 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eta Eta circle of sisters welcomes new members

  • 0
eta eta

Kathy Kelley and Rebecca Reagan were installed as members of the Eta Eta Circle of Sisters. Cindy Griffon performed the Installation Ceremony. Cathy Melby sponsored Kathy Kelley, and Debbie Shoemaker sponsored Rebecca Reagan.

 Provided by ETA ETA

Kathy Kelley and Rebecca Reagan were installed as members of the Eta Eta Circle of Sisters Oct. 12, at the Beaver Valley Club House.

Cindy Griffon performed the Installation Ceremony. Cathy Melby sponsored Kathy Kelley, and Debbie Shoemaker sponsored Rebecca Reagan. Kathy and Rebecca were presented with a yellow rose and yellow rose lapel pin, signifying “friendship” and acceptance of their membership.

A brief meeting was held following the installation. Members discussed the “Feed the Families” Event Oct. 15 and the various wine baskets Eta Eta donated for the auction.

The October Social was held at the home of Eve Yaekel. A bonfire theme by the pool (due to the dry weather) was enjoyed. A delicious meal was served and members enjoyed the food and beautiful evening.

Kathy Thal hosted the Oct. 27 meeting at her home. Discussion of the success of the wine basket auction at the “Feed the Families” event was discussed. Names of senior residents of Madison County who might qualify to receive assistance with their December utilities were submitted to Treasurer Debbie Shoemaker.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp, 29, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 27, 1993, in Fredericktown to Bobby Joe and Cry…

Freakish fun

Freakish fun

Once again Freakytown did not disappoint, as more than 1,000 kids and their families filled the downtown streets and their treat bags, Saturday.

Tuesday is Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day

Election day is quickly approaching with poles opening at 6 a.m., Nov. 8, for the General Election.

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson

Shirley Robinson, 79, of Jefferson, Texas (formerly of Marquand) died September 28, 2022. She was born November 1, 1942, to Charles Edgar “Ed”…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Kyle Lunsford, 26, of Marquand, to Alyssa Paige Myers, 25, of MarquandAlana Faith Hovis, 28, of Fredericktown, to Mariea Lea Dawn Barlow…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page & wife to Phillip N. Page - TrusteeWD: Phillip N. Page &…

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst

Connie Sue Hurst, 74, of Farmington, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 21, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri to Le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News