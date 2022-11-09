Eta Eta circle of sisters welcomes new members

Kathy Kelley and Rebecca Reagan were installed as members of the Eta Eta Circle of Sisters Oct. 12, at the Beaver Valley Club House.

Cindy Griffon performed the Installation Ceremony. Cathy Melby sponsored Kathy Kelley, and Debbie Shoemaker sponsored Rebecca Reagan. Kathy and Rebecca were presented with a yellow rose and yellow rose lapel pin, signifying “friendship” and acceptance of their membership.

A brief meeting was held following the installation. Members discussed the “Feed the Families” Event Oct. 15 and the various wine baskets Eta Eta donated for the auction.

The October Social was held at the home of Eve Yaekel. A bonfire theme by the pool (due to the dry weather) was enjoyed. A delicious meal was served and members enjoyed the food and beautiful evening.

Kathy Thal hosted the Oct. 27 meeting at her home. Discussion of the success of the wine basket auction at the “Feed the Families” event was discussed. Names of senior residents of Madison County who might qualify to receive assistance with their December utilities were submitted to Treasurer Debbie Shoemaker.