Eta Eta crowns Valentine Queen and welcomes new member

Members of Eta Eta, Circle of Sisters Organization met at The Depot Cafe, Feb. 10, 2022.
Retiring Queen Cindy Griffon passed her crown at Kathy Stearley, who will serve as Queen for February of 2022 through February of 2023. A lovely bouquet of red roses and a gift were presented to the new Queen.
In addition, Linda Aumann was welcomed as a new member of Eta Eta that evening. She was given the group's yellow rose pin and a yellow rose to signify acceptance into the organization.
A wonderful meal ensued and plans were discussed for our March Social.